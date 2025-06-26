Jack Black to return in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 as Constable Dick

HQ

Anyone who has recently played Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 will be familiar with the character of Officer Dick, a policeman who looked to shut down any skating fun, taking revenge on the cool and laid back skaters that wronged him earlier in life. You might not be entirely aware, but that character was voiced by Jack Black, and it turns out he'll be back in the upcoming Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4. Kind of...

As per Variety, Black will be appearing in-game as the character of Constable Dick, Officer Dick's British twin, a law enforcer who also hates skaters and wants nothing more than to stop them from carving up the world and landing gnarly tricks.

In full, the character is known as Richard Ennvee (i.e. the very on the nose name of Dick Ennvee), and his backstory is explained as the following:

"Richard Ennvee was mocked by other skaters and called a 'poser.' Overtaken by the need for revenge, Dick vowed to one day become what those skaters feared most - the long arm of the law!"

Black is even promised to be doing a British accent for this character, so expect something wacky and silly in the game that arrives on basically every platform on July 11.