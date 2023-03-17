Jack Black to headline fiendish Christmas flick

HQ

Jack Black has sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a new mystery project on his Instagram.

Revealed via Deadline, it has been confirmed the new project is an upcoming Christmas comedy film titled Dear Santa.

Dear Santa follows the misadventures of a young boy who accidentally sends his Christmas list to Satan instead of Santa, so it's sure to be as fiendish as it is festively fun.

Black will be reuniting with comedy moguls Bobby and Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber) for the project, with Bobby set to direct and both set to produce alongside Jeremy Kramer. The film will be produced via Paramount.

As for a release date, none has been mentioned as of yet, but Black did note in a second Instagram post that he'd be seeing everyone again "round Christmas time!" So perhaps later this year is a good bet?