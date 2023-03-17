Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Wildcat Gun Machine
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Jack Black to headline fiendish Christmas flick

      He's trading the Mushroom Kingdom for candy canes, open fires, and the jolliest night of the year.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Jack Black has sent fans into a frenzy by teasing a new mystery project on his Instagram.

      Revealed via Deadline, it has been confirmed the new project is an upcoming Christmas comedy film titled Dear Santa.

      Dear Santa follows the misadventures of a young boy who accidentally sends his Christmas list to Satan instead of Santa, so it's sure to be as fiendish as it is festively fun.

      Black will be reuniting with comedy moguls Bobby and Peter Farrelly (Dumb and Dumber) for the project, with Bobby set to direct and both set to produce alongside Jeremy Kramer. The film will be produced via Paramount.

      As for a release date, none has been mentioned as of yet, but Black did note in a second Instagram post that he'd be seeing everyone again "round Christmas time!" So perhaps later this year is a good bet?

      Jack Black to headline fiendish Christmas flick


      Loading next content