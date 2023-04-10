Jack Black thinks Rockstar should make a Red Dead Redemption movie

HQ

Jack Black reveals that the video game adaptation he wants to see most is one of Red Dead Redemption, saying that the story of the Rockstar action game is just as good or even better than The Last of Us.

Following the release of the Super Mario Bros. Movie last week, Black spoke with the BBC on the topic of video game adaptations, and praised HBO's work on The Last of Us.

"The Last of Us was fantastic," he says. "And what's crazy is how loyal it is to the original source material. It's basically all from the game with just a couple of tweaks. It's going to win all the awards. They used the video game almost like a storyboard and I was like, 'Whoa, this looks just the same.'"

"There are some great games that have yet to be explored in television or film," he continued. "Maybe there's going to be a Red Dead Redemption movie? There should be, because I think that [has] just as good or [an] even better story than The Last of Us."

Red Dead Redemption is a great candidate for a video game adaptation. Either the first or second game could make for great jumping-off points, but considering the praise the Rockstar titles have already earned, it's possible an adaptation couldn't live up to that example.

Would you want to see a Red Dead Redemption movie?