Jack Black surprises cinema-goers at the screening of the Minecraft film

HQ

Jack Black, who plays Steve in the Minecraft movie, recently appeared at a screening of the Minecraft movie pretending to be one of the cinema's employees. And urged fans not to throw popcorn or shout chicken jockey - a reference to the scene that has become a viral sensation and is causing chaos in cinemas worldwide. Some fans recently even managed to smuggle a live chicken into a screening, which unsurprisingly got them thrown out by security. Watch the reaction of the cheering fans when Jack Black appears here.

"I am Steve! Look what I brought, my actual pickaxe! Are you ready to rock? Ladies and gentlemen, please enjoy, A Minecraft Movie. Roll the projector."

Have you seen the Minecraft movie in the cinema, and have you experienced the madness described above?