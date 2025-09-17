Jack Black & Paul Rudd dive headfirst into meta mayhem in this new trailer of the Anaconda reboot

HQ

Does the world really need more reboots? Hollywood clearly thinks so, and this time they've unearthed the so-called cult classic Anaconda. Even when it first slithered onto screens nearly 30 years ago, the movie was tough to take seriously. But here we are again, and this round leans hard into meta-humor as Jack Black and Paul Rudd play two buddies who decide—yep—to reboot Anaconda.

It's such a ridiculous premise that it just might work. In this new version, the duo heads deep into the South American rainforest with a film crew to kick off production. Naturally, everything goes spectacularly wrong when a very real, massive, and deadly anaconda starts hunting them, eager to sink its fangs into the friends and their team.

The film slithers into U.S. theaters on December 25, with an international rollout expected around the same time. A brand-new trailer is already out for your viewing pleasure.

Are you excited for some snake-infested jungle mayhem with Black and Rudd?