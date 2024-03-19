Jack Black is sure he's getting an Oscar for the Minecraft movie

HQ

Jack Black is on a hot streak as of late, helping to bring in over a billion dollars with The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and now once again bringing home some good box office returns with Kung Fu Panda 4.

Black has a massive project lined up for next year in the Minecraft movie. Speaking with GamesRadar, he talked about his research and expectations of playing Steve.

"I like to be in that Minecraft headspace. I like to know the rules, and I like to get little, like, things like, 'Oh, in the game you pickaxe like this. You hit stuff like that,' then I do that in the movie," Black said.

"I think the members of the Academy will appreciate my research later. I don't want to jinx it, but I'm pretty sure I'm getting an Oscar for this one..."

Of course Black is joking with that last part, but it would actually be incredible to see the Minecraft movie pick up an academy award. It does seem strange that the movie will be live-action, though, as we would have expected it to be an animated hit considering the blocky nature of Minecraft's world.