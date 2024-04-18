Jack Black is playing the main protagonist Steve in the Minecraft movie

Jack Black continues to pursue his career in movies based on video games, where last year he appeared in The Super Mario Bros. Movie as Bowser and in late August he appears in Borderlands as Claptrap.

Then we have to wait about eight months before he appears in the upcoming Minecraft movie on April 6 next year. We have known that he is in the film for quite some time, but have not known what role he will play. Now this has been revealed, and pleasantly enough, it turns out that Jack Black is taking on the role of Steve - Minecraft's main character.

Other celebrities involved (in unspecified roles) include Jason Momoa, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Coolidge and Kate McKinnon.

What do you think, is Jack Black as the movie's protagonist the right decision?