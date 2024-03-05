Jack Black could have another iconic song in the Minecraft movie

HQ

While Jack Black is currently celebrating the release of Kung Fu Panda 4, he has a lot of other irons in the fire. In August, he'll star as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie, and next year he's set to play a key role in the Minecraft movie.

Speaking to Variety, Black revealed that he'll be singing again in the Minecraft movie. Talking about working with Danielle Brooks, Black revealed he'd be singing alongside her. "The fact that we're working together on 'Minecraft' is mind blowing. And we've been having a ball in New Zealand, and I'm so proud of her going to the Oscars...I always tell her, 'You're the class of the cast' and she's crushing it and can't wait for you to see the movie," he said.

The Minecraft movie releases next April, and will have a pretty stacked cast including Pedro Pascal, Jason Momoa, Matt Berry, and more.