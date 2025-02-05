Jack Black confirms the cast of Anaconda in the most Jack Black way possible

Later this year, we'll all be able to flock to cinemas to witness a mega monster movie. Except, unlike some of the B, C, and D-list trash that often makes up this category of movies, this time it'll be a big-budget blockbuster with a stacked cast. We won't know if that will translate to quality at all, but we do now know the exact list of stars who will be appearing in the new Anaconda movie.

This information was confirmed in a video that is about as Jack Black as something can get. The actor headlines a short musical performance where he ad-libs and sings the names of the cast, all while co-star Selton Mello helps with some subtle guitar tunes and Paul Rudd sits in the corner banging away on a drum.

The exact list of stars appearing in the film, in the order noted in the video, is as follows:



Thandiwe Newton



Steve Zahn



Paul Rudd



Selton Mello



Jack Black



Daniela Melchior



Be sure to watch the full video below to hear Black's beautiful song that includes timeless lyrics like "we got to kill that snake! And the snake inside. We're gonna break its neck and cook it on a stove."

As for when Anaconda will debut in cinemas, the film is scheduled for a premiere sometime during the holiday period of 2025.