Jack Black confirmed as Claptrap in the Borderlands movie

Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis are already confirmed actors for the upcoming Borderlands movie and will in the same order play Lilith, Roland and Tannis. Now they are getting company by one of the most funny people of Hollywood, good ol' Jack Black, who will be playing... Claptrap.

As Claptrap probably will be voice acting only, we assumed they would use the same voice as they had in Borderlands 3, but clearly no. It'll be interesting to see what Black can add to one of the most annoying characters in video game history (no Claptrap, we do not want to hear your dubstep!).

Oh, it's not only that actors of the movie who are a talented and famous bunch, the crew behind the camera is actually quite awesome as well. The director of the Borderlands movie is Eli Roth, and the Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin writes the script. Basically, this one really has potential.

Thanks The Hollywood Reporter