Jack Black calls Claptrap an 'R-rated R2D2'

HQ

Jack Black is quickly becoming associated with major video game adaptations. He was Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and he's going to be playing Claptrap in the Borderlands film before jumping onto the Minecraft movie as well.

Black spoke on the Total Film Podcast (via GamesRadar) about the upcoming role and how he thinks Claptrap is like an "R-rated R2D2."

"I love the voice acting. I also love that video game, so it was fun to be able to voice that character," he said. "He's a cool, fun, little turn, and another opportunity to bring a great video game to the silver screen. We're kind of in the middle of a video game movie renaissance right now, and I'm stoked to be a part of it."

Borderlands also stars Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, and Florian Munteanu as the psycho Krieg. Check out the trailer below: