Jabra's Elite 8 Active claim to be the world's toughest earbuds

HQ

Picking the right earbuds for the occasion isn't always the easiest thing to do. Should you choose AirPods to align and slot into an Apple ecosystem you use, or instead grab some Marshall Motifs for their signature sound profile? Perhaps it's easier to just choose some in-ears ripe for every occasion.

Jabra's Elite 8 Active are earbuds that are designed to be tough and built for work and play. They're dust, water, and sweatproof, all while supporting Active Noise Cancellation, and a lengthy battery life. Needless to say, if you need some in-ears that can be used at the gym and on your morning commute, these could be the ideal solution.

For more thoughts and opinions on the Jabra Elite 8 Active, check out our latest episode of Quick Look below, for more thoughts and opinions from Magnus.