Jabra's Elite 4 are designed for work and play

If you've been looking for a new pair of in-ear headphones and are looking to break away from the typical AirPods, then Jabra might just have the solution for you. Known as the Jabra Elite 4 Active, these earbuds are designed for use at work, home, or during exercising, and even feature a secure fit styling that aims to keep them locked in place regardless of the activity.

Also boasting Active Noise Cancellation to block out ambient sounds, as well as water and sweat proofing, these earbuds are ideal for someone looking to use them in an array of environments.

To see if these earbuds are the ones for you, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus has shared some facts and thoughts about the gadget.