Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Jabra's Elite 4 are designed for work and play

The earbuds use a secure fit to ensure they stay in place regardless of what you are doing.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you've been looking for a new pair of in-ear headphones and are looking to break away from the typical AirPods, then Jabra might just have the solution for you. Known as the Jabra Elite 4 Active, these earbuds are designed for use at work, home, or during exercising, and even feature a secure fit styling that aims to keep them locked in place regardless of the activity.

Also boasting Active Noise Cancellation to block out ambient sounds, as well as water and sweat proofing, these earbuds are ideal for someone looking to use them in an array of environments.

To see if these earbuds are the ones for you, be sure to check out the latest Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus has shared some facts and thoughts about the gadget.

HQ


Loading next content