Jabra introduces the Elite 4 Active fitness earbuds and releases them already

The Jabra Elite 4 Active have been both announced at the Computer Electronic Show... and released altogether. At €119 or $119, the new fitness-focused wireless earbuds come with IP57 certification to be dust, sweat and water resistant, as well as with active noise cancellation (or HearThrough when you actually want to be aware of urban noise and horns, for example).

As we usually recommend at Gamereactor it's always better to try in-ear earbuds to see if they fit your very unique ear and remain fixed, more so if we're talking about sports, but at any rate Jabra promises "secure active fit with ergonomic, wing-free design".

Compared to the Jabra Elite Active 75t, the Elite 4 Active increase battery life to 7 and 28 hours (buds and case), and keep 4 microphones to improve call clarity. They just became available at both retail and online in navy, black and light mint colours.

Besides the featured Elite 4 Active, at CES Jabra is also showing the Multipoint Bluetooth firmware update for the Elite 7 Pro, the remote-work-focused PanaCast 20 personal cam, and the hearing-improving, but previously-introduced Enhance Plus wireless headphones.