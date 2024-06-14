Jabra discontinues production of its phenomenal headphones

HQ

There will be no more headphones or headsets from Jabra, which today announced that it is completely discontinuing consumer products. GN, Jabra's parent company, points to poor profitability and excessive competition as the two main reasons behind the decision. In a press release they write:

"The re-focusing of the Elite product line towards the premium segment, which was initiated in 2023, has resulted in a stronger profitability level than before. However, the investment required for future innovation and growth in this very competitive space is deemed unjustified in the long-term given associated risks"

"The Talk product line follows a similar logic and is positioned in the declining mono Bluetooth market. Consequently, following a thorough business review the decision has been taken to gradually wind-down both the Elite and Talk product lines"

So, it seems that the Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active, launched earlier this week, will be the last headphones from the manufacturer aimed at the consumer market. Incurably sad, we say.

