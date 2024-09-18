Jabba's Sail Barge is back in Lego form

HQ

Years and years ago, Lego used to offer a brickified version of Jabba's Sail Barge from Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi, but as is the case with a lot of Lego sets, it was eventually discontinued. Now, a bigger and better version of this famed vessel has been announced, one that is perfect for the doting collector.

It's known as the Jabba's Sail Barge Display Set and it's a pure collector's build that spans 3,942 pieces, comes in dimensions that are 25cm wide, 77cm long, and 25cm high, features a collection of minifigures including the luke of Jabba the Hutt, Princess Leia, Bib Fortuna, C-3PO, Max Rebo, Kithaba, Vizam, Wooof, Gamorrean Guard, R2-D2 (fit with table accessory), and thankfully the one and only Salacious B. Crumb.

As you would expect of a set of this scale and size, it's not cheap and will set you back €499.99/ £429.99 / $499.99 when it launches on October 3. If you order between October 3rd and 5th, you will at least also get a Lego Luke Skywalker's Lightsaber Set as a "free" gift.

