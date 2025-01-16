Ja Morant breaks his word and makes the greatest dunk of the season, to the pleasure of all NBA fans

HQ

Ja Morant, star of the Memhpis Gizzlies and twice NBA All-Star, said last month that he would stop doing dunks. On November 6, he got injured attempting a dunk against Lakers, and missed 10 games. Priorizing his health, and also to not risk his contributions to the team, he said that he would stop doing dunks. But he lied.

And last night, during the Memphis Grizzlies victory over San Antonio Spurs, 129-115, Morant did what many are claiming is one of the best dunks ever... that sadly didn't count. Morant flew into air, and it didn't matter having in front of him the tallest NBA player, Victor Wembanyama: he managed to dunk the ball.

Jay Morant is 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m). He looks small compared to French giant Wembanyama, 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m), who averages 4 blocks per game. But he couldn't stop Morant's flight, and the slam rapidly became viral... despite it didn't count because of a foul called earlier.

On an interview in December, he weighed on the risks of dunking. "Sometimes I get knocked out the air and a foul don't get called, and now I'm out longer than what I'm supposed to be. Sometimes the foul might get called; I still hit the floor, but after the game, you might feel that little fall. So I just pick and choose, man. Hey, two points is two points. I get it done. That's all that matters".

If he maintains his decision, he will no longer do these kind of dunks. But certainly basketballs fans love to see some spectacle, and Ja Morant is undoubtedly one of the best NBA players out there is you want to see some quality plays.