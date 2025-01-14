English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

J. K. Rowling draws parallels between Neil Gaiman and Harvey Weinstein

The Harry Potter author likens the allegations against Gaiman to those faced by Weinstein during the #MeToo movement.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Amid sexual assault allegations against Neil Gaiman, J. K. Rowling has sparked debate by comparing the accusations to the high-profile case of Harvey Weinstein. Gaiman, known for works like Good Omens and The Sandman, faces accusations ranging from coercion and abuse to serious criminal acts, as detailed in a report by Vulture. In a post on X, Rowling highlighted the similarities between the claims, focusing on the use of non-disclosure agreements and monetary settlements to silence victims. The controversy has already impacted Gaiman's career, with Amazon's Good Omens concluding in a single special rather than a full season and Disney halting its adaptation of The Graveyard Book. As Rowling's remarks add fuel to the fire, the question remains: will the allegations reshape the entertainment industry's approach to accountability?

What do you think about the situation and Rowling's comparison?



Loading next content