Iwájú takes us to futuristic Nigeria

Disney has expanded its Disney+ portfolio with a few unique projects as of late. Echo put a different spin on the Marvel TV series formula, Self gave us a creatively animated new SparkShort, and now Iwájú is coming to deliver an adventure that is seemingly full of charm but also looking to resonate with an important message.

Iwájú is coming from Walt Disney Animation Studios and is a limited-series designed for Disney+. It's set in a futuristic Lagos, Nigeria and follows two young characters from very different societal standings. Tola comes from the wealthy island in the city, whereas Kole comes from the poorer district, but this class divide doesn't stop the pair from getting up to different hijinks where they soon unearth dangerous secrets about their different worlds.

In typical Disney fashion, the film does feature an adorable animal character that comes in the form of a technologically-enhanced gecko who is tasked with protecting Tola from any dangers she might face. You can see this creature in action in the trailer for Iwájú below, ahead of its debut on Disney+ on February 28, 2024.