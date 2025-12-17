I've rewatched Being Charlie, the film about addiction Rob Reiner and his son made together

HQ

When Being Charlie was released in 2016, it felt like a modest independent drama about addiction: one of those films you watch, appreciate, and then move on from without thinking too much about it. Rob Reiner's son has just been charged with murdering his parents, and watching the film again today, it's hard not to see it differently. Knowing that the film was written by Rob Reiner and his son, and inspired by their own relationship, gives every scene a different weight.

On paper, Being Charlie was already an outlier in Reiner's career. This is the filmmaker of When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, The Princess Bride, Misery, Stand by Me... films that could now be considered cult classics. By the 2010s, Reiner had settled into a late-career mode. Being Charlie swerved away from all of that. Most notably, it was personal.

The screenplay was loosely inspired by Nick Reiner's experiences with addiction. Nick Robinson plays Charlie, a smart, sarcastic college-aged addict cycling through rehab programs, locked in a cold war with his famous father David, played by Cary Elwes. David is distant, judgmental, and emotionally inarticulate, qualities that feel deliberately unvarnished, even punishing, given Rob Reiner's own genial public persona. The film doesn't flatter the father. It doesn't especially flatter the son, either. What it does is try to contain both within a family arc that, like all families, has its virtues and flaws.

At the time of its release, Being Charlie was received politely, if faintly. Critics noted its sincerity, its solid performances, and its unevenness. It felt like a movie reaching for truth while relying on well-worn narrative guardrails. Rehab is hard; sobriety is fragile; love might save you, or at least help. There was grit here, but also a sense that the film wanted very badly to believe in redemption as a narrative inevitability. Nearly a decade later, that desire is what feels most exposed.

In the wake of recent, horrific allegations surrounding Nick Reiner, events that have reframed public attention on the family, the film has become impossible to watch as just another addiction drama. It now plays like an artifact of hope: a father using the tools he knows best, story and structure, to imagine his son's survival. Real life, as it so often does, refused to follow the script.

What's striking, revisiting Being Charlie, is where it feels most alive. It isn't in the confrontations between father and son, which can feel schematic, or in the most extreme depictions of addiction, which sometimes veer toward the performative. The film's pulse is strongest in the in-between spaces: Charlie chafing against the rules of rehab, hovering on the edge of sobriety at a halfway house, falling for someone who understands him just enough to be dangerous. These moments have the texture of lived experience.

By contrast, the larger emotional architecture, particularly the idea that paternal recognition might be the missing ingredient in Charlie's recovery, feels imposed, as if the film is gently but insistently steering toward reconciliation. That steering makes sense. This was, after all, a family project. Reiner was not just directing a movie; he was participating in an act of belief. If you tell the story right, if you frame the pain correctly, maybe it can be mastered.

Reiner has always been fascinated by storytelling itself. His films are full of narration, performances within performances, and characters who survive by shaping experience into meaning. He was a director uniquely attuned to the power (and the limits) of narrative craft. With writers as distinct as William Goldman, Nora Ephron, Aaron Sorkin, and Stephen King, Reiner excelled at amplifying voices that already knew where they were going. Being Charlie is different. Here, the voice was still searching, and the destination was unclear.

That uncertainty is what now makes the film so unsettling. Charlie, as a character, is comprehensible. He's wounded, defensive, funny, self-destructive in familiar ways. What he isn't is unknowable. There is no hint of violence, no sense of something fundamentally uncontainable. The film suggests that the problem, however painful, is legible, and therefore solvable. In retrospect, that assumption feels tragically incomplete.

None of this is to say that Being Charlie was dishonest. If anything, it may have been honest to a fault, capturing exactly what its makers could see and no more. Parents rarely have access to their children's darkest interiors. Stories are built from what's available. The absence at the center of Being Charlie, the feeling that something crucial is missing, now reads less like a failure of imagination than a record of how love can still fall short of understanding.

That's what turns the film from curiosity into elegy. Reiner's craftsmanship is still there: his attentiveness to young actors, his clean visual storytelling, his respect for performance. What's changed is the weight we bring to it. The movie can no longer offer comfort or closure. Its open-ended, cautiously optimistic conclusion now feels like a question left hanging in the air.

Being Charlie once seemed like a modest, well-meaning detour in a legendary career. Now it looks like something else: a father's attempt to narrate his son back from the brink, and a reminder that some truths resist being shaped into stories, until they arrive, brutally, from outside the frame.

