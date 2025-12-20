"I've heard generative AI; it's dull as hell," says actor Neil Newbon

HQ

While some games can go entirely without voice performances, and others make little use for them, there's no doubt that they can amplify the effects of a game's narrative and storytelling by untold amounts. However, this year we've seen a concerning amount of games and companies lean on generative AI, especially when it comes to voice work. Baldur's Gate III and Resident Evil Village actor Neil Newbon made his thoughts clear on the topic in a recent interview with PCGamesN.

"Fuck AI in performance," Newbon said, before going into detail about why his opinions are so strong. "Comparatively speaking, the amount of money it costs to do those voice lines compared to the rest of the game's development is peanuts... I don't think there's a justification for taking people's jobs away. I don't think it's legitimate. If you're going to not record the lines in the first place and just use AI to take somebody's voice and manipulate it however the hell you want, that's a problem."

"I've heard generative AI; it's dull as hell. I don't believe it; it takes me out of the immersion," Newbon added. "People are saying it helps the immersion because it's reactive. It takes me out of the experience because I just hear something that doesn't sound like a human being in jeopardy, or in combat, or excitement, or whatever emotion you're supposed to be aiming for. It doesn't feel real. No matter how good it sounds, there's something about it that doesn't quite sit with you, and that's uncanny valley territory...I don't really care about generative AI, because it sounds crap."

While the voice acting community and a good portion of gamers share Newbon's opinions, it seems as if genAI is still being pioneered by some gaming studios. Whether they'll see success with the new tech is a matter for the future, but right now times are uncertain and scary for performers.