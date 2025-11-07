ITV seems to be exploring selling its TV business to Sky

HQ

It looks like the landscape of television production in the UK could see a significant switch in the immediate future. A new report from BBC News reveals that ITV is currently engaging in talks with Sky in a bid to sell its television business to the broadcasting giant.

It's not a full acquisition of ITV that is on the cards here, only the Media and Entertainment sector of the company, which features the free-to-air channels and the ITV X streaming platform too. The deal would not include ITV's production studio, known as ITV Studios, meaning shows such as Love Island will continue to be created by ITV should this version of the deal go through.

As for Sky's part in this process, this seems to be the company's (who are owned by American telecommunications giant Comcast) next move to compete with the streaming giants like Netflix. It's unclear if this discussion will ultimately lead to a deal being struck, but it could impact the way that UK viewers consume their entertainment especially in regards to those who do not use Sky-based services.