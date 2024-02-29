It's time we learn about combat in Unicorn Overlord

HQ

It's actually just one week until the release of Vanillaware's strategic J-RPG Unicorn Overlord, and we've been getting quite the few trailers and even a playable demo lately (from which your progression will be brought to the full release). Now the developers are bring out the heavy stuff as they think it's about time we learn about the battles of this adventure.

In a new trailer, we get a good look and a quick introduction to the many systems, which reveals a great depth that hopefully will be interesting and challenging to explore. Check this new video out below, and it includes plenty of gameplay.

Unicorn Overlord launches on March 8 for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.