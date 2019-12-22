Cookies

It's time to reveal GRTV's Game of the Decade

The votes have been counted, the numbers crunched, and now we're ready to reveal our favourite game of the decade.

Yesterday we revealed the first part of our Game of the Decade countdown (we've included both videos below for your convenience) and now we're ready to reveal the finalists. Whittling down such a long list of stellar titles was no easy task, as this last decade has delivered some truly phenomenal games, but after much discussion and a couple of (mostly civil) disagreements, we managed to boil it down to our favourites. And here it is, our top five games of the last ten years, as voted on by the entire Gamereactor team.

