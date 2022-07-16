It's time to order your Christmas ornaments now

HQ

Hallmark is a very well-known brand, especially in the USA, when it comes to Christmas. Among other things, they supply Christmas decorations, and release new ones every year, which has become a high-profile event. And now the 2022 collection has been unveiled.

In addition to the more traditional varieties, there are also several game-related ones, which Siliconera now has listed. So if you want something other than Santas, angels and snowmen for your Xmas tree, we think you should check out some cheeky options.

There are also several other pop culture alternatives based on DC characters, Disney, Gremlins, Harry Potter, Lego, My Little Pony, NFL, Star Wars and a whole lot more. Basically, chances are good you'll find Christmas decorations just for you.

What are your favourite Christmas tree ornaments?