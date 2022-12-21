Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Fallout 76

It's time to celebrate Christmas in Fallout 76

Who needs snow when you can have a barren wasteland anyway?

Not even a nuclear disaster leaving a barren and radioactive wasteland behind can stop Christmas. Fallout 76 offers prime evidence of this, as the celebrations have now started in the Holiday Scorched event. This is explained in detail on the official homepage:

"From December 20 - January 3, Fallout 76 will be visited by special Scorched clad in red garb - listen close for the sound of jingling while out in exterior locations to find these present-bearing enemies. Take down these Holiday Scorched in exchange for a Holiday Gift containing goodies and even a chance at some rare loot!"

It actually gets even better as you can also buy "Wrapping Paper to craft your own Holiday Gifts" as well. Have a jolly Christmas dwellers!

Fallout 76

