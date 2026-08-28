It's time: Here is the Grand Theft Auto VI presentation

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So, the time has finally come for the game reveal that was so eagerly anticipated that Netflix went all out for a six-hour early sneak peek - and which drew so many viewers that the entire service crashed. We're talking, of course, about Grand Theft Auto VI, which has now been showcased in greater detail with plenty of gameplay and the chance to meet several of the adventure's typically unique Rockstar characters.

On several occasions, we can only guess that something spectacular is about to happen, since Rockstar has edited out all major spoilers, but it's more than enough to make it crystal clear that this will be an action-adventure that, at least in terms of production value, will blow everything we've seen before in the gaming world out of the water.

But enough rambling, check out the video below and feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section about both your hopes for Grand Theft Auto VI and what you think of the trailer.