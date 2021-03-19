It's time for you to know everything about Outriders

You're watching Advertisements

It would be easy to just label Outriders a looter-shooter and leave it there. As people who have played the demo can vouch for, it has a lot of things going for it with a clever use of classes, mods and abilities.

With less than two weeks left to go, People Can Fly thinks it's about time you educate yourself about Outriders, and has therefore released no less than two meaty videos. The top one explains pretty much everything in 6 minutes and 23 seconds, while the second one is more cinematic and illustrates the theme the developers is aiming for.

