LIVE

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Live broadcast
Advertisements
logo hd live | The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
 See in hd icon
Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Outriders

It's time for you to know everything about Outriders

The looter-shooter received quite the spotlight during yesterday's Square Enix Presents showcase.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

It would be easy to just label Outriders a looter-shooter and leave it there. As people who have played the demo can vouch for, it has a lot of things going for it with a clever use of classes, mods and abilities.

With less than two weeks left to go, People Can Fly thinks it's about time you educate yourself about Outriders, and has therefore released no less than two meaty videos. The top one explains pretty much everything in 6 minutes and 23 seconds, while the second one is more cinematic and illustrates the theme the developers is aiming for.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Outriders

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy