It's time for you to get to know Chie Satonaka from Persona 4 Revival

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One of last month's major announcements was Persona 4 Revival, which, as the name clearly suggests, is a new and updated version of Persona 4 (originally released in 2008) - or perhaps more accurately, Persona 4: Golden. It's set to be released on February 18 of next year, and with just about half a year left until launch, Sega and Atlus now think it's time for us to get to know the almost ridiculously strong cast of characters better.

Now it's Chie Satonaka's turn, a classic "tomboy" with a penchant for kung fu movies and beef bowls (or food in general, as long as it contains meat). She's one of the first characters you'll encounter in the adventure, and you can check out her introduction video below.

Persona 4 Revival is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X. It's also included with Game Pass starting on premiere day. Rumor has it that it's also coming to Switch 2, but nothing has been confirmed yet.