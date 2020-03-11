It's time for Razer Gaming Lotion

Razer is known for its gaming peripherals, but what would happen if the company moved into new markets? That's what one Reddit user has suggested when creating a new product complete with the hardware specialist's iconic green branding: Razer Gaming Lotion.

As you might expect the comments section is already full of people asking for RGB lighting, but as long as the lotion is wireless we don't think anyone will have anything to complain about.

