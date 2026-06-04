It's time for another round of fresh additions on Game Pass

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While we wait for Sunday's Xbox Games Showcase, which will undoubtedly feature at least one surprise addition to Game Pass and several new announcements, they've now revealed which games are coming to Game Pass in the first half of June. It seems a bit quieter this time around, since as mentioned, that's likely to change in a few days.

The following games will soon be added to Game Pass (games marked with * will not be available on Game Pass Premium at launch; games marked with ** are already included with other subscriptions but are now coming to Xbox Premium) in the coming days:



Herdling (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - June 4**



Total Chaos (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - June 4**



Solarpunk (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - June 8*



Undisputed (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - June 8



Persona 5 Royal (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - June 9



Beastro (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - June 11*



Frog Sqwad (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - June 11*



Starseeker: Astroneer Expeditions (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, and PC) - June 11*



Junkster (Cloud, Xbox Series S/X, Handheld, and PC) - June 16*



As usual, there's also extra content like perks available to download for free, and the first half of June is no exception, featuring the Blitz Bushido Set for Rainbow Six: Siege, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

The following titles will be removed from the service on June 15, but as usual, you'll get a discount on them through your subscription if you want to keep any: