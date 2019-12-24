Cookies

It's time for another entry in our Top Picks video series

Gamereactor UK's Lisa is next in line to crown her personal top-three favourite games of 2019.

This year brought plenty of fantastic gaming experiences to gamers across the globe, and as the year's end draws near, it's time for yet another editor within the Gamereactor network to share her top-three picks for the year that is passing to make room for the packed year of 2020. This time, it's Gamereactor UK editor Lisa who'll be sharing her top picks. Check them out below.

