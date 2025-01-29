It's the Lunar New Year and Google has a time-wasting snake game to celebrate

HQ

Google is often known for its homepage changes whenever a significant date comes up. Sometimes, this new homepage comes with a game for you to play as well, such as the half-moon match games that appear every month now.

To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Google has given us an old classic in a game of Snake. It is the year of the Snake, after all, and so it makes sense we'll travel around on a little board, picking up oranges until we're too big to grow any more.

Snake isn't exactly changed up for the Google game, but it doesn't need to be in order for it to be as addicting as ever. Check it out for yourself on the Google homepage, and just be ready to lose a decent amount of time on it. If you were thinking you'd be productive today, think again.

