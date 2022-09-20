It's The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, not tears, says Nintendo

HQ

Ever since Nintendo revealed the official name for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild's sequel in the recent Nintendo Direct broadcast, there have been a lot of questions as to whether it's tears (as in crying) or tears (as in ripping something apart). Fortunately, Ninetndo has answered those questions.

Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo has said that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is actually tears, like crying, and does not reference Hyrule being torn apart by a new tragedy - even if the double entendre meaning seemed to be a pretty cool idea. It does make sense however, as we can see various teardrop-shaped stone carvings in the recent trailer.

You can check out that very recent trailer below, and can look forward to playing The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when it comes to Switch on May 12, 2023.