logo hd live | Fall Guys
Forza Horizon 3

It's the end of the line for Forza Horizon 3

Playground Games confirms that the game will be removed from official stores.

Via a short message shared in the official forum, Playground Games has announced that Forza Horizon 3 has reached its "end of life" status. In other words, Forza Horizon 3 and all its expansions will be removed from sale on September 27 (although there's always the second-hand market if you realise you want to play it after the deed is done).

Anyone that already bought the game, or gets it before that date, will be able to play and download all its content even after September 27.

Playground Games shared no reason for wrapping things up for Forza Horizon 3, but it's likely due to licences in the game expiring.

Forza Horizon 3

Forza Horizon 3Score

REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

"If you're prepared to accept some small faults, Playground has created a massive world filled to the brim with exhilarating driving."



