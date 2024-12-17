It's the announcement we've all been waiting for: Gwent is back in The Witcher 4

HQ

While The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a long game, many of us inflated our playtime with it thanks to Gwent. The card-based minigame is effectively and addictively simple, but it meant that even when we were meant to be chasing down our adopted daughter in the game, we couldn't help but go for one more round with the NPC who had a surprisingly busted monster deck.

In an interview with Easy Allies, Witcher 4 game director Sebastian Kalemba and executive producer Gosia Mitręga confirmed that they wouldn't be leaving Gwent in the past. "I don't think anyone will be disappointed," Mitręga said, revealing Gwent was coming back. "It's a part of the experience, absolutely. We also love Gwent," added Kalemba.

We'll have to wait and see whether this Gwent will be more akin to the simpler game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, or if it'll have the increased complexity added in the standalone game. Which would you prefer?