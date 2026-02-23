It's the 4th anniversary of the war in Ukraine: Everything you need to know up until now

HQ

Four years after Vladimir Putin launched Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, Europe's biggest war since World War II grinds on. The conflict has redrawn borders, strained global alliances, and inflicted staggering human and economic costs, with no clear end in sight. February 24, 2026, marks the 4th anniversary of the war in Ukraine. So here's everything you need to know up until now.

Nearly 2 million military casualties

An estimated 1.8 million to 2 million soldiers have been killed, wounded, or gone missing on both sides. The Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates Russia alone has suffered around 1.2 million casualties, including up to 325,000 deaths, numbers unseen for a major power since World War II. Ukraine's losses are believed to range between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties, though official figures remain contested and difficult to independently verify.

Almost 15,000 civilian deaths

According to the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 14,999 civilians have been killed since the invasion began, with more than 40,000 injured. The true toll is likely higher. At least 763 children have died, and 2025 marked the deadliest year for civilians since 2022, as drone and missile strikes intensified across Ukrainian cities.

Nearly one-fifth of Ukraine is occupied

Russia currently controls around 19.4% of Ukrainian territory, according to the Institute for the Study of War. At the peak of its advance in March 2022, Moscow held roughly 26% of the country. Despite brutal fighting and heavy losses, Russia has made only marginal territorial gains in the past three years, highlighting the grinding stalemate on the battlefield.

5.9 million Ukrainians have fled

The war has displaced millions. Around 5.9 million Ukrainians have left the country, with most seeking refuge across Europe, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Another 3.7 million people remain internally displaced within Ukraine. Before the war, Ukraine's population stood at over 40 million.

Foreign military aid is shifting

International support has evolved. The Kiel Institute for the World Economy reports that foreign military aid to Kyiv dropped 13% last year compared with the 2022-2024 average. After Donald Trump returned to office in 2025 and halted most US weapons transfers, European nations increased their contributions by roughly two-thirds, helping stabilize overall support levels.

Billions spent on war

Russia's military spending surged from roughly $66 billion in 2021 to nearly $150 billion in 2024, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute. Ukraine's defense budget has also ballooned, reaching a record $71 billion in 2025, largely funded by Western allies. Meanwhile, roughly $300 billion of Russian central bank reserves remain immobilized in Western financial institutions.