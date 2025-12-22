It's that time of year again: Colin Jost and Michael Che swap jokes on SNL

HQ

As a Brit, I have to say I don't often find SNL all too hilarious. There's the odd sketch here and there, but I can't claim to tune in every week. Something I will always watch, though, is the yearly joke swap between comedians Michael Che and Colin Jost. These two essentially prank each other to read jokes that make them look heinous in front of millions of Americans.

This year, Jost didn't write anything, as he was apparently informed that they weren't doing a joke swap this year. Che therefore didn't have to read anything, while Jost was made to look racist, misogynist, and a victim of abuse all in one Christmas moment that runs for about two minutes.

In recent years, Che has also allowed himself some giggles at the expense of Jost's real-life wife Scarlett Johansson. It's always taken in good fun, though, even if what Jost reads remains incredibly outlandish. Check out this year's joke swap below:

