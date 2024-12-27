English
Infinity Nikki

It's still impossible to play with inverted Y-axis in Infinity Nikki

This is something most gamers probably take for granted nowadays.

It may have been a few weeks since Infinity Nikki was released, but recently there has been quite a lively discussion online about the lack of a feature many people nowadays take for granted. Specifically, you can't choose to play with an inverted Y-axis, making it virtually impossible for many to enjoy the game effectively.

Many had expected the feature to be added quickly after the premiere as it is hardly the world's biggest operation to add, but today this obvious feature is still missing. Hopefully the developers will recognize this request from the players and fix it, but until then it is good to know that the game cannot be played inverted.

Is no Y-axis a deal-breaker for you?

Infinity Nikki

