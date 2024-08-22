It's official: video games can be good for your mental health

HQ

It's often said that video games, especially intense PvP games, bring out the worst in us. And, believe me, I've been there.

But, a new study has shown that - in moderation - video games may actually be beneficial for your mental health.

The recent study, conducted during the COVID-19 pandemic and published in Nature Human Behaviour, tested participants across a range of ages who used the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 5 consoles during the period.

Of the participants, 39% were between 45-69 years old, 21% were students, 39% were in full-time employment, 11% were unemployed, 35% were 'dedicated' gamers and 20% were 'core' gamers.

The study found that Nintendo Switch usage improved psychological symptoms by 0.8 standard deviations, and that PS5 usage improved it by 0.2. It is worth noting that the beneficial effects were less prevalent in younger players. Additionally, Nintendo Switch usage seemed to apply to and benefit a much wider lifestyle demographic, particularly those deemed 'non-gamers'.

It's important to acknowledge some caveats - the study being conducted during the pandemic meant that participants had little to no other options for enrichment, and most importantly that gaming for more than three hours a day reduced the psychological benefits.

So take it with a pinch of salt, and definitely still go outside, but know that if you're down in the dumps then logging on to play your favourite game - in moderation - may be doing you some good (thanks, News Medical).