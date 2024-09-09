It's official: The Goonies will get a sequel 40 years later

HQ

"Hey you guys!" There's no other way to start this news. Warner Bros. has given the green light to the long-rumoured sequel to The Goonies, the 1985 teen adventure film directed by Richard Donner. According to the Daily Mail, production could start next summer, and also confirms the return of the original cast.

At the time their names were unknown, but let's not forget that in The Goonies we saw some of the first screen appearances by Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan and Corey Feldman, as well as one of the few occasions when we were able to enjoy John Matuszak before his untimely death in 1989 playing Sloth.

The plot of this new adventure is unknown at the moment, but for years there has been speculation that the boys from the Goon Piers, now adults, would pass the baton to a new generation in search of a new adventure. Does this sound like a good idea?