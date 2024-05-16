It's official: Take-Two confirms its plans to release GTA VI next fall

HQ

It's been two weeks of financial results at the end of most companies' fiscal years, and Take-Two Interactive's call couldn't fail to mention the biggest video game of all time. Rockstar's parent company hasn't put an official release date on Grand Theft Auto VI, but it did delimit when GTA VI is coming out, and it's sooner than some expected... for now.

"Our outlook reflects a narrowing of Rockstar Games' previously established window of Calendar 2025 to Fall of Calendar 2025 for Grand Theft Auto VI"

The release updates some forecasts, but fans and shareholders wanted to know first and foremost if GTA VI had been delayed to 2026 as some sources suggested a couple of months ago, while others insisted on the window that has just been shrunk.

The commentary on GTA VI continues with great ambition:

"We are highly confident that Rockstar Games will deliver an unparalleled entertainment experience, and our expectations for the commercial impact of the title continue to increase."

With the window set to run from the end of September until Christmas, and assuming there are no last-minute delays as is often the case with such mammoth releases, gamers have already marked the period in red on their calendars... and a handful of publishers will want to avoid those dates in their own plans no matter what.