It's official: Nintendo unveils Nintendo Switch 2

As expected, a brief two-minute hardware-focused trailer and the promise of a release this year.

Although gamers' doubts were more than evident this morning in the face of Nintendo's silence, just a couple of minutes ago Nintendo unveiled Nintendo Switch's successor console. It's official, Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way this year.

A trailer titled "A Nintendo update" shows us the main new features of the hardware, although everything had been previously leaked, such as the second USB-C port or the rear support for playing outside the Dock.

We'll update as more information becomes available, but Nintendo Switch 2 is here.

