It's official: Nintendo unveils Nintendo Switch 2

Although gamers' doubts were more than evident this morning in the face of Nintendo's silence, just a couple of minutes ago Nintendo unveiled Nintendo Switch's successor console. It's official, Nintendo Switch 2 is on its way this year.
A trailer titled "A Nintendo update" shows us the main new features of the hardware, although everything had been previously leaked, such as the second USB-C port or the rear support for playing outside the Dock.
We'll update as more information becomes available, but Nintendo Switch 2 is here.