It's official: Massive Entertainment is building a team to lead the development of The Division 3

It was expected but not official. Other than the upcoming games within Disney's Avatar and Star Wars universes, Massive Entertainment is already working on The Division's third instalment. Besides, Julian Gerighty (who was creative director in The Division 2 and associate creative director in Tom Clancy's The Division) moves from creatively directing Star Wars Outlaws to becoming executive producer and thus supervisor of all The Division products by Ubisoft from now on.

The development of The Division 3 is still at a very early stage, as even though Massive Entertainment will lead the project from Malmö in Sweden, as of right now they're building the team that will shape what we expect to be Ubisoft's new generation of third person cinematic action.

Massive's Managing Director Thomas Andrén highlights Gerighty's dedication in a press release that also underlines, to fans of a galaxy far, far away's relief, that "Julian remains committed to turning Star Wars Outlaws into a success for both the development team and the fans. He will stay with the project until its shipment to make sure the game meets his creative vision and delivers a great experience for players".

What would you like to find in The Division 3?