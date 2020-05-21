It's official: Justice League's Znyder Cut will be released

You watching Advertisements

After much insistence from fans, Warner Bros. has announced that it will release the "Znyder Cut" version of the Justice League movie.

The original movie was released in 2017, but apparently, in a very different way from what had been planned by director Zack Znyder. The director was responsible for The Man of Steel and Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, but during the filming of Justice League, he was forced to abandon the project due to a family tragedy.

Joss Whedon (director of Avengers and Avengers: The Age of Ultron) was called in to replace him, but according to reports, he made a series of changes to the film, to the point that it departed considerably from the original vision.

Disappointed with the final result, fans started creating numerous campaigns for the launch of a Znyder Cut, something that was finally confirmed yesterday. Warner Bros. announced a partnership with HBO Max to launch this version on the streaming channel in 2021, not as a movie, but as a mini-series (rumours point to it being six episodes long).

Although there are several sequences that were not used in the Whedon version, special effects still need to be worked on, and apparently, there is even a chance that new sequences will be recorded.