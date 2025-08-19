It's official: Helldivers II gets an ODST collab next week

HQ

We hoped, we prayed, and now Xbox has confirmed that an ODST collaboration is coming to Helldivers II on the 26th of August.

Fans spotted hints of Helldivers II having an ODST collaboration thanks to nods in the original reveal for the game on Xbox Series X/S. It seems Xbox and Microsoft have wasted no time in bringing the collaboration to life, as shown in a teaser video on Xbox's social media pages.

In the video, we see an ODST trooper with a Helldivers cape dropping into a rainy, desolate city. As Super Earth continues to be thrown into peril at the hands of evil alien forces, perhaps these other drop troopers can give our Helldivers an assist in keeping democracy alive.

We got a two-minute trailer you can check out below digging into the ODST crossover. PlayStation and PC players needn't worry, either, as this crossover is coming to all available platforms when it lands next week.