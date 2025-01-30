It's official: Forza Horizon 5 races towards PS5 in a couple of months

HQ

Exactly a couple of months ago we learned that Forza Horizon 5 for PlayStation was rumoured to already be completed and fully playable. The leak didn't sound too surprising knowing that Microsoft had implemented a new multi-platform philosophy to its catalogue of exclusives not so long ago, but was a tad shocking nonetheless as, together with Halo and Gears of War, the Forza franchise was always considered an Xbox staple. And now it's official.

As per announced by Xbox themselves at Forza.net, the brilliant open-world racing game, which stands among the very best of the genre, will be enjoyed on PlayStation 5 consoles starting this spring already.

While Xbox Studios' Playground Games remain occupied with both the new Fable and whatever shape the open-world branch of Forza is taking next, the adaptation of Forza Horizon 5 to PS5 is being handled by Panic Button, a studio known for its amazing porting works in the past. And while you might be thinking about the already-impressive Doom and Wolfenstein on the Nintendo Switch, they actually took care of the current-get updates for the Australia-based Forza Horizon 4, which makes for the most fitting expertise.

Now, and even if Xbox fans understood the series as something of their own, and same as with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, a lot more users will be able to enjoy one of the very best Xbox games of the past decade, including all the content released so far and with the upcoming Horizon Realms as free content for all platforms.