It's official: eFootball 2022 1.0 releases next week

After waiting for many months, a lot more than Konami had anticipated and fans had hoped for, the Japanese company is ready to launch the final version of its reimagined football game, eFootball 2022, which will be the first released as a free-to-play platform. The 1.0 update for the early version that has been available since last autumn will be ready to download on April 14, i.e. next Thursday.

"We are pleased to announce that the update (version 1.0.0) for eFootball 2022 will be released on 14th April 2022", writes the company on Twitter. The former PES Team claims they've been working based on feedback provided by players to fix bugs, rebalance gameplay and add new features so that the game is much more enjoyable.

Among the different additions, the Dream Team mode, formerly known as Creative Team, will be the main new way to play, as users build their squads to face other players'. Of course, Konami confirms that they will further expand and improve the experience beyond the first final game, even though the concrete roadmap hasn't been defined yet, perhaps seeing as how last year's dates couldn't be met.

By the way, the mobile version won't release together with PC and consoles on April 14, with the Android and iOS game's launch date still TBA.

A new trailer and more details are expected in the following hours, and we will update this piece with further developments.