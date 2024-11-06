It's official: Donald Trump is back in the White House

HQ

What a night. Well, for Americans, that is. Us Europeans went to bed before the election results started coming in, and we've woken up to another Trump presidency. As it stands right now (via the BBC), Trump has 266 Electoral College votes, while Harris trails behind at 219.

With Trump's win all but locked in, he's already started his victory speeches. It was interesting to see the live reactions via Trump's social media, Truth Social, as accusations of fraud in the election results started dwindling as soon as it was apparent he was winning.

Swing states like Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Georgia all appeared to go the way of Trump, with Harris failing to secure the much-needed votes to win her presidency. So, we had a little break, but we're back to four more years of Donald.

Trump has promised immediate changes to borders, the introduction of tariffs, and more, and we'll have to see how much of his proposed plans can get through the US government. If you're not feeling very positive right now, at least there are only 4 more years until the Republicans have to find a new candidate.

