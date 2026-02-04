It's official: Disney has a new CEO

HQ

There's a new head of the Mouse, as officially confirmed by Disney itself. After around two decades of cumulative service, Disney CEO Bob Iger is set to step away from the head of the table once more, and let Josh D'Amaro take his place.

As per Variety, D'Amaro is currently head of Disney's theme parks and consumer products division, also called Disney Experiences. He has been with the company since 1998, and was approved unanimously by the 10 board members in a meeting on Monday afternoon. His appointment as CEO will be effective as of Disney's annual meeting on the 18th of March. Iger will stay on as a senior adviser and member of the Disney board until he retires officially later this year.

"Josh D'Amaro is an exceptional leader and the right person to become our next CEO," Iger said in a statement. "He has an instinctive appreciation of the Disney brand, and a deep understanding of what resonates with our audiences, paired with the rigor and attention to detail required to deliver some of our most ambitious projects. His ability to combine creativity with operational excellence is exemplary and I am thrilled for Josh and the company."

Another candidate for the CEO role, Dana Walden, has been given the position of president and chief creative officer. Walden will report directly to D'Amaro.